Waiver Wire Tuesday-The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 9

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

With that being said, it's week eight and the playoffs are closer than you think. It's either time to kick it into high gear, make a trade, or begin to look ahead to set yourself up for success.

This week the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles are on a bye. Therefore, you'll need to replace, Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, among many others.

Also, now is the time to begin looking ahead and planning for the future favorable match-ups and bye-weeks to come if you haven't yet done so.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week nine.

QUARTERBACKS

Drew Lock, DEN @ ATL-(6% Owned)

Maybe it's not an absolute lock that an opposing quarterback will light things up against the Atlanta defense but that doesn't mean you can't go back to the well. With Jimmy G/Gardner Minshew injured and a couple of decent QB options on bye maybe you're looking for a plugin, there aren't many good ones out there so maybe you throw a dart with Lock? Lock was productive last week in a furious comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers throwing three touchdown passes and accumulating 29 points.

RUNNING BACKS

Damien Harris, NE @ NYJ (31% Owned)

For the second time in four games, Harris has racked up 100+ yards on the ground and is averaging over five yards per carry. In addition, he found the endzone against the Bills and he's got another AFC East opponent this week when the Patriots square off against the New York Jets, enjoy.

Zack Moss, BUF vs. SEA (36% Owned)

Somehow Mosses roster percentage dropped from what it was last week and if you were part of that small percentage that dropped him you're probably kicking yourself because Moss FINALLY showed out last week against New England. My guy finished the day with two rushing scores on 14 carries and 81 yards. He had a split with Devin Singletary but he should definitely be added and used in the flex or if you're thin at RB2 going forward. In addition, you can move the ball on Seattle so that bodes well for his prospects moving forward.

Gus Edwards, BAL @ IND (9% Owned)

I wanted to put both Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in this piece but Dobbins is over 50% owned so we'll stick solely with his running mate in Gus The Bus. The two backs split the carries, Dobbins was more efficient running so if you can get him go and grab him but Edwards has proven that he can be a very useful piece this season as well, especially without Mark Ingram chewing up carries. If you're desperate at running back, which it seems like we all are to a certain degree, he's a decent option this week but it's against a tough Indy defense.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jalen Reagor, PHI, BYE-(20% Owned)

Don't look now but the Eagles offense is slowly getting healthy including youngster Jalen Reagor, he wasn't great this past weekend but he did find the end zone once and almost twice. It almost seems like Carson Wentz is going to air it out no matter what and the Eagles will probably end up winning the NFC lEAST. I know they're on a bye but the talent is there for Reagor scoop him up and use him as a WR3 or flex play going forward.

Anthony Miller, CHI @ TEN-(14% Owned)

Generally, I make it a point to not suggest Bears playmakers in this column because outside of Allen Robinson and sometimes David Montgomery there isn't much value within that offense. However, I'll make an exception here because Anthony Miller was able to take advantage of a good match-up with the Saints secondary last week and this week he'll face the Tenn. Titans. The Titans have been an opposing WR gold mine this season as they're currently ranked 31st against opposing wide-outs.

Jakobi Meyers, NE @ NYJ (1% Owned)

Gosh, injuries have been such a bummer this season and the New England Patriots are no exception. With limited weapons as it was to begin this season, they've lost their top two receiving threats in Julian Edleman and N'Keal Harry and Cam Newton has to throw the ball to somebody, right? In week 8, that somebody was Jakobi Meyers who saw 10 targets while hauling in six catches for 58 yards which turned out to be a solid little day. The Pats will be looking to get right against a New York Jets defense that everyone can seem to get right against.

TIGHT END

Dalton Schultz, DAL vs. PIT (29% Owned)

There really aren't many good options here but you might get a little value out of Schultz without a big-play quarterback in Dallas whoever they throw out there will be checking down and making safer throws underneath. Schultzy had eight targets, six catches, and got you just over double-digit points. That's about as much as you can realistically hope for out of your tight end spot unless you hit and get lucky one week.

Best of luck in week nine.

