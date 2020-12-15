Waiver Wire Tuesday-The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 15

Welcome to an extension of 'The Fantasy Football Lounge' which you can hear every Tuesday 5-6p on The Word With G with myself and the Guru aka Spencer Urquhart.

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

There are no more bye's this week as the fantasy playoffs should be officially beginning for most of you.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week 14.

QUARTERBACKS

Philip Rivers, IND vs. HOU-(24% Owned)

Rivers has been an in and out streamer this entire season, you haven't been able to get away with having old boy Phil as your week in and week out starter at this stage in his career. However, he's shown flashes of some decent games with the right match-up and seems to have a pretty stable floor this season. He continues to make this list after another stable floor game against Vegas on Sunday, and he gets an atrocious Houston Texans defense up next, keep on keepin' on with old man Rivers.

Jalen Hurts, PHI @ ARI-(14% Owned)

Hurts was dynamic in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints most notably with his legs as he recorded over 100 yards rushing and threw a touchdown. He helped a leaky offensive line who had allowed the most sacks in the league and could be a streaming option for you over the next two weeks. This week he faces the Arizona Cardinals who can be had defensive and next week for a possible Fantasy Championship he faces the Dallas Cowboys... Need I say more?

RUNNING BACKS

DeAndre Washington, MIA vs. NE-(29% Owned)

Washington was the lone man standing for the Miami Dolphins at running back as Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida went on the COVID/Reserve list. If those two and Salvon Ahmed are still down next week against New England you should get DeAndre some flex consideration after Cam Akers just torched the Patriots run defense for over 170 yards on the ground. It could be a good spot to deploy Washington but you have to monitor the situation.

WIDE RECEIVERS

James Washington, PIT @ CIN-(3% Owned)

With Diontae Johnson struggling to catch passes last week James Washington got more snaps and made the most of them by securing a touchdown pass which gave him a respectable double-digit point total of 12. If Johnson continues to struggle that could mean more playing time and looks for Washington from Big Ben. If you're in a deep league or need to grab a flyer on someone as a flex this week take a look here. Pittsburgh will also be facing a weaker Cinccinati defense this week as well.

Keke Coutee, HOU @ IND-(49% Owned)

Good things happen to those who... Play with Deshaun Watson. He's the young magician who's the brightest spot for an otherwise uninspiring Texans team. Coutee has been a recipient of Will Fuller being suspended with 165 yards on 11 catches and a touchdown over the last two games. He's definitely in the flex consideration category this week or WR 3.

Russell Gage, ATL vs. TB (15% Owned)

Gage has been an interesting piece for the Atlanta Falcons this season as he's been on the roller coaster of up weeks and down weeks. Without Julio Jones in the lineup last week he had himself a solid game of five catches for 82 yards for almost 19 points. The Falcons will take on a Tampa Bay defense who has been vulnerable at times this season. If Jones doesn't play once again, Gage could be solid insurance for your roster.

TIGHT END

Tyler Higbee, LAR vs. NYJ (42% Owned)

Your weekly TE dart-throw. He's playing the Jets and they rank dead last against opposing tight ends. Maybe, just maybe Higbee can be helpful to you like he was supposed to be all season long when you need him the most in the playoffs to get you through to the Championship.

Best of luck in week 15.

