Waiver Wire Tuesday-The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 14

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up for your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

There are no more bye's this week as the fantasy playoffs should be officially beginning for most of you.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week 14.

QUARTERBACKS

Philip Rivers, IND @ LVR-(17% Owned)

Rivers has been an in and out streamer this entire season, you haven't been able to get away with having old boy Phillip as your week in and week out starter at this stage in his career. However, he's shown flashes of some decent games with the right match-up and seems to have a pretty stable floor this season. Over his last four games, he's averaging just under 19 fantasy points per game and they'll be taking on the Las Vegas Raiders this week who just almost lost to the helpless New York Jets...

RUNNING BACKS

Adrian Peterson, DET vs. GB-(36% Owned)

As impressive as Frank Gore's career has been Adrian Peterson's has been that much more because he continues to show that he's got more left in the tank. Now, we've got to monitor rookie D'Andre Swift but from all accounts, he just hasn't been acting like himself lately. First, Swift was dealing with a concussion, and then an illness not COVID related last week paved the way for Peterson to run to glory for you. Over the last two games with Peterson as the starter, he's racked up over 17 points each game and gets a Green Bay defense who sometimes struggles to contain opposing running backs.

Cam Akers, LAR vs. NE-(36% Owned)

Things might finally be turning Akers way after being so highly drafted in fantasy drafts assuming he was going to be their starter has finally assumed the starter roll in week 13. During week 13 he out-snapped Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown 52 to 18-13 respectively. I don't love the match-up upcoming with the Patriots but it seems like Sean McVay is leaning towards Akers as far as giving him the lion-share of the workload.

Ty Johnson, NYJ @ SEA-(0.3% Owned)

I don't love suggesting Ty Johnson as an option here but if Frank Gore can't progress through concussion protocol then there should be carries and catches to be had for this former Lions running back. Last week with an increased workload he got 22 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ LVR-(43% Owned)

He's slowed a little bit over the last two weeks but I still believe in the youngster with a good match-up upcoming against the Raiders, he's not a WR 2 but I would definitely consider him in flex consideration for this week depending upon what else you have on your bench.

T.Y. Hilton, IND @ LVR-(47% Owned)

Talk about a resurgence by the vet T.Y. Hilton! After a trip to dumpsville he's back on the radar putting together the best two games of his season the last two weeks of 18 and 25 points. In addition, he's got a good match-up with a Raiders defense who is susceptible to the passing game.

Allen Lazard, GB vs. DET (30% Owned)

Lazard hasn't lit the world on fire since returning from a core injury which landed him on injured-reserved early in the season but he's got a stable floor with Aaron Rodgers slinging the football around. I love the match-up Lazard has this week against a very week/young Detriot secondary and if they were smart they would put everything they had into stopping Davante Adams which could leave some nice production to Lazard.

TIGHT END

Logan Thomas, WSH @ SF (25% Owned)

Your weekly TE dart-throw. Best of luck.

Best of luck in week 14.

