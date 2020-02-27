Tim Tebow will be playing for a new baseball team next month, representing his native country.

Tebow, born in the Philippines, will suit up for their World Baseball Classic squad at the WBC qualifiers on March 20th in Tucson, Arizona.

The New York Mets minor-leaguer and former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback says he's excited to play in the WBC next month.

“I’ve just got such a heart for the Philippines,” Tebow said to the media yesterday. “I’ve just really had a love for the people for a long time. To be able to represent them will be really cool -- really, really cool. You don’t get a lot of chances to represent people or places that mean something to you.”

Tebow was born in the Phillippines in 1987 and lived there for the first 4+ years of his life when his parents were working there as missionaries.

He's continued to do work mission work in the Phillippines, and it remains a primary beneficiary of the Tim Tebow Foundation outreach program.

The Philippines WBC squad is one of 4 battling for a spot in the qualifying round next month.

In March of 2021, the 5th installment of the World Baseball Classic will take place, featuring 20 teams representing countries from around the world, with games taking places globally at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan, the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Taoyuan, Taiwan, the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona, and Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.