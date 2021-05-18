WATCH: Scary Moment as Mets OF Kevin Pillar Takes 94 MPH Fastball to Face

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was left with a bloody face during a scary scene last night in Atlanta in a game against the Braves.

Facing a 1-2 count with the bases loaded in the top of the 7th, Pillar was struck in the face by a fastball that got away from Atlanta pitcher Jacob Webb.

Webb clearly didn't mean to hit Pillar, as the game was paused for several minutes in as the grounds crew had to clean blood up off the field.

On a positive note, Pillar walked off on his own accord and shared the following message on Twitter last night.

New York went on to defeat Atlanta 3-1.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born