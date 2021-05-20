Jaguars Make it Official, Sign Tight End Tim Tebow

A tight end who is unlikely to make the roster has never drawn as many headlines as the one the Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed today.

Tim Tebow, who has not appeared in an NFL regular-season game since 2012, officially signed a deal with the Jags today, reunited with his former college coach Urban Meyer.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Florida has never played tight end before, but was signed as one today, and will compete with five other TEs on the Jags roster for a spot on the team.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said in a public statement. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Tebow asked Meyer for a tryout several months ago, which led to Jacksonville eventually signed him.

Due to his celebrity, he is a polarizing figure that sparks perpetual debate on "talking head" sports shows.

While the Jacksonville native who will turn 34 this August feels more like a reality training camp TV star at this point in his life, the reality is, he likely will not make the Jaguars regular-season roster, but will make plenty of headlines before his eventual cut.

