Report: Jacksonville Jaguars Plan to Sign Tim Tebow

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow has a life-sized statue outside Ben Hall Griffin Stadium, home of the Florida Gators, commemorating his impact on the program during his college years.

Despite being a first-round selection of the Denver Broncos and winning a playoff game, Tebow's NFL career fell flat after three years.

He has not been on an NFL roster since the 2015 preseason, but that hasn't stopped his former Florida coach Urban Meyer, now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, from wanting to add Tebow to the Jags roster.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are expected to sign Tebow to a one-year deal to play tight end.

Since his time in the NFL, Tebow has served as a television commentator for the SEC Network, and played minor league baseball for the New York Mets, making it as high as AAA. He announced his retirement from baseball in February.

One reason Tebow flamed out in the NFL was his insistence on continuing to play quarterback.

He has never played tight end, and at 33 years old, has a tough road in front of him to make the Jaguars regular-season roster.

