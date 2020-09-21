Three NFL Coaches Fined A Combined Total Of $1.05 Million For Not Wearing Masks

The NFL fined three head coaches for not wearing masks while on the sidelines during their respective games this past Sunday. A total of $1.05 million in fines will be handed out for violations of the NFL's rules.

The news was announced during halftime of the 'Monday Night Football' game by Adam Schefter. The analyst also put it out via Twitter and you can see the post below @AdamSchefter

The report was that the three head coaches who will be fined are Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio, Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll, and San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan.

Schefter went on to report the following...

His follow up Tweet insinuates the one of the two head coaches participating in tonight's New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchup may be the next to receive serious fines from the NFL.