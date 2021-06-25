Superdome to Require Everyone to Wear Masks at 100% Capacity Events

The requirement to wear masks in most places across the state of Louisiana has been lifted for several weeks now. However, one major New Orleans venue will continue to make mask-wearing a requirement.

According to WWL.com, officials with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center will require most guests to wear masks throughout the summer.

A memo sent out by the parent company of the Superdome had this to say:

For event days where 100% capacity is the sellable/useable capacity, masks will be required to be worn by everyone (employees, patrons, vendors, tenants, subcontractors, etc.) in the venue unless active eating or drinking to maintain the 100% capacity approval per City of New Orleans guidelines.

Earlier this week, New Orleans Mayor's office spokesman Beau Tidwell suggested that masks might not be required of everyone.

"The way you get to a hundred percent capacity is everybody's wearing a mask, and/or they can provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test," said Tidwell.

The first event to be held at the Superdome at full capacity will be Monster Jam on Saturday, July 31. The city recently said all guests would be required to wear masks for the event or show proof of vaccination.

Expect the Superdome to send out an official statement to patrons well before the end of July.