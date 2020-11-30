Fans Question Masks of Texas A&M Band During LSU Game [PHOTO]

Let's admit it, some folks still do not know how to wear a mask properly.

As a matter of fact, the masks worn by the Texas A&M Band during Saturday nights game against LSU were about as pointless as they come.

The masks had a large hole at the bottom of it so that band members could play their respective instrument. But aren't masks suppose to be a barrier? They certainly were not here.

As to be expected, once fans noticed the masks on national television, the internet was relentless.

Also, did anyone else notice how many people were in the stadium Saturday night? For a second, I forgot what it was like to see people in attendance at a game.