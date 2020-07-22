NFL To Require All Fans Wear Masks To Games In 2020

Many are hoping the NFL can get in and out of training camp without any serious injuries or a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Another hope from some fans is the ability to see their team play in person in 2020.

While both come true? Time will tell.

However, if fans are allowed to attend NFL games this year, they'll be required to wear a mask, says NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Several teams had already announced the requirement, but now the league is mandating it across the board.

This does not mean fans will be allowed at games this season.

Limited crowds, or potential no fans in attendance, is still a possibility.