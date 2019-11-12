Teurlings QB Sammy LeBlanc Visits Delta St.

Sammy LeBlanc, a local prep quarterback standout, recently visited a school in a neighboring state.

Sammy LeBlanc, who currently attends Teurlings Catholic High School, paid a visit to Delta St. last weekend.

Located in Cleveland, Mississippi, Delta St. is a Division II school, which means they offer limited scholarships.

The Statesmen are members of the Gulf South Conference.

The 6-foot, 170-pound LeBlanc is scheduled to graduate next spring.