Teurlings QB Sammy LeBlanc Visits Delta St.
Sammy LeBlanc, a local prep quarterback standout, recently visited a school in a neighboring state.
Sammy LeBlanc, who currently attends Teurlings Catholic High School, paid a visit to Delta St. last weekend.
Located in Cleveland, Mississippi, Delta St. is a Division II school, which means they offer limited scholarships.
The Statesmen are members of the Gulf South Conference.
The 6-foot, 170-pound LeBlanc is scheduled to graduate next spring.
Leblanc has reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas-Monticello and Louisiana College.