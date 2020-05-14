Mike Thibodeaux Won’t Return to TCHS in 2020-2021

One of the most successful high school baseball coaches in the Acadiana area won't be returning to his school next year.

The Advocate's Kevin Foote reported on Wednesday that Mike Thibodeaux, who has been the head baseball coach at Teurlings for the last 13 years, won't have his contract renewed for the 2020-2021 school year.

A native of Church Point, Thibodeaux guided Teurlings to five state titles over the previous 12 seasons.

Prior to his great stint at Teurlings, Thibodeaux served as head coach in Henry County, Kentucky (2006-2007) and Notre Dame (2003-2005), while also previously serving as the head coach at Catholic High of Baton Rouge and Redemptorist.

Overall in his career as a head coach, Thibodeaux has compiled an overall record of 394-119.