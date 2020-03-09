TCHS’s Paxton Martin Offered by California JC

A local prep football standout has been offered an opportunity to extend his athletic/academic career by a junior college in The Golden State.

Paxton Martin, a senior at Teurlings Catholic High School, was recently extended an offer by West Hills Community College, located in Coalinga, California.

Back in January, Martin was offered by Louisiana College.

Martin has also been offered by Community Christian College.

An athlete, Martin projects at both receiver and defensive back at the collegiate level.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Martin is scheduled to graduate high school this spring.

View highlight's from Martin's senior season at Teurlings, below: