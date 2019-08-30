A local football product was successful in his first game with his new school on Thursday night.

Quarterback Cole Kelley, who prepped at Teurlings Cahtolic High School, helped lead the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to a 35-14 triumph over Jacksonville St. at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, Louisiana, in the 2019 regular season-opener for both schools.

In his first game for SLU, after transferring from Arkansas, where he played for two seasons, Kelley completed 5-of-9 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another 19 yards on 5 carries.

Kelley split time at quarterback for the Lions with Chason Virgil, who threw for 164 yards and a touchdown.

As a redshirt freshman in 2017 for Arkansas, the 6-foot-7, 258-pound Kelley played in 9 games, throwing for 1,038 yards and 8 touchdowns.

In 2018, as a sophomore, Kelley threw for 449 yards and 5 scores.

As a high school senior, Kelley passed for 3,203 yards and 28 touchdowns, while helping Teurlings to a 10-4 record and an appearance in the state semifinals.

Congrats to Cole and SLU on the win on Thursday night.