St. Martinville Falls to Madison Prep in Class 3A Title Game

The 2020-2021 high school basketball season came to a disappointing end for the St. Martinville Tigers on Thursday, one win shy of their first state championship in 19 years.

11th-seeded St. Martinville fell to the top-seeded Madison Prep Chargers, 52-47, in the Class 3A state championship at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Madison Prep, who trailed by one point going into the fourth quarter, outscored St. Martinville in the fourth quarter, 17-11, as they went on to the five-point victory.

St. Martinville was looking for their fourth-consecutive victory over a higher-ranked team.

The Tigers were appearing in the state title game for the first time since 2002, the last time the program won a state championship.

For Madison Prep, the state title is their fifth in the last seven years, as well as their third Class 3A title over the last four years.

St. Martinville advanced to the finals after capturing a 56-49 win over Wossman in the semifinals held at the Cajundome.

The game was close throughout, but the Cinderella season for the 11th-seeded Tigers came to an end after the Chargers made the fourth quarter their best.

The score was tied, 20-20, with 5:00 to go in the second quarter, before Madison Prep went on a little mini-run, to take a 26-22 lead into the halftime break.

St. Martinville took a 34-32 advantage with 1:39 to go in the third quarter and then held a 36-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Madison Prep got some key stops, defensively, and made some clutch shots, offensively, to secure a 47-41 lead with under 1:00 to go in the game, before the Tigers were able to trim the deficit to 47-44.

That was as close as St. Martinville would get, however, as Madison Prep would hold on for the 52-47 win.