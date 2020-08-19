St. Martinville’s Harvey Broussard Gets First Offer

A local prep football standout, who is expected to be heavily recruited in the coming years, received his first college scholarship offer recently.

Harvey Broussard, who currently attends St. Martinville High School and will be entering only his sophomore season, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Hawaii.

A 6-foot-4, 175-pound receiver, Broussard also plays basketball at St. Martinville.

An outstanding student as well, Broussard reportedly carries a 3.7 GPA.

Broussard is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.