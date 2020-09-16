St. Martinville’s Harvey Broussard Offered by ACC School

A local prep football standout, who is expected to be heavily recruited in the coming years, received his third college scholarship offer recently, including his second from a school in a Power Five Conference.

Harvey Broussard, who currently attends St. Martinville High School and will be entering only his sophomore season, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by Virginia.

Back in August, Broussard shared that he was offered by Hawaii, which was his first offer.

One week later, Broussard received his first offer from a Power Five school, Mississippi St., members of the SEC.

A 6-foot-4, 175-pound receiver, Broussard, who is an exceptional athlete, also plays basketball at St. Martinville.

An outstanding student as well, Broussard reportedly carries a 3.7 GPA.

Broussard is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.