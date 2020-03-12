Sir Mix-A-Lot Applauds Decision To Cancel Patty In The Parc: ‘I Love Lafayette’

Sir Mix-A-Lot is just as bummed about Patty in the Parc being canceled as we are.

He said so himself in an interview with The Advocate. Sir Mix-A-Lot, real name Anthony Ray, applauded the decision to cancel the St. Patrick's Day event that he was set to headline in Downtown Lafayette saying it was a decision that he "pushed for."

I know there's a lot at risk, but there's a lot more potentially at risk if you didn't cancel. I think they made the right decision. I can't wait to work with them again. I'm actually proud of them, and I don't even know them. You know, it takes guts to do what they did. I'm very proud of them. And hopefully we can reschedule this thing and have some fun.

That last part is promising because once we are in the clear, we still want to give everyone the party that we were all excited to enjoy at this highly anticipated annual event.

Sir Mix-A-Lot and his team may actually be in a better situation on the road being that their hometown of Seattle is literally the "epicenter of the virus outbreak in the United States." The Advocate reports that 26 people have died in the 234 confirmed cases thus far in King County.

While those numbers sound terrible compared to an area with no confirmed cases let alone deaths, they also recognized the efforts of the leaders in their community to stop the spread.

It's just the right thing to do. I think leaders lead, and I think they're doing the right thing for this community. Safety over profit.

The "Baby Got Back" rapper thinks he may have actually had a case of COVID-19 that developed into pneumonia, an illness that he recovered from a week ago.

I can't prove it. Because the doctor said there's no trace of it now, but I feel like my symptoms matched exactly what's being described.

Sir Mix-A-Lot wants his fans to know that he will be doing what it takes to get back out here ASAP and we'll definitely be willing to make that happen. Check out his full interview here at The Advocate.

You know, sometimes you got to do what's right, even if it costs a few bucks. You'll get it back. You'll get it back. It always comes back when you do the right thing. I love Lafayette. It's way better than New Orleans. We were itching to get down there and have a good time. We still might do that. Might as well eat some food and gain some weight, even if we aren't doing the show.

Come on down Sir, we'll even cover the crawfish!