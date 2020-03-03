Patty In The Parc Makes ‘Best of Louisiana’ List

Patty in the Parc, set for March 14th at Parc International, was once again named one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the state. Tickets for the big show on March 14th are on sale NOW,

The publication Best of AmericanTowns put out its annual list of St. Patrick’s Day hot spots across the state. It’s ranked with events in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. This year Sir Mix-A-Lot is headlining the Patty in the Parc bash along with Wayne Toups and LA Roxx.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite with a handful of $20.00 early bird tickets still available. Patty in the Parc is another Townsquare Media live event.

From AmericanTowns Media: