Patty in the Parc Cancelled in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Patty in the Parc, scheduled for this Saturday in Downtown Lafayette, has been cancelled due to the growing concern about COVID-19 (coronavirus). The safety and health of our guests, staff and the community is our top priority and was a large part of making this tough decision. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

Tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically through Eventbrite. Pre-sale tickets purchased in-person will also be refunded. Details on that refund process will be announced in the near future.

The staff of Townsquare Media of Lafayette thanks you for your continued support.