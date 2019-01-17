The band lineup has been announced for Patty in the Parc which will take place on Saturday, March 16th at Parc International.

Get ready to party with Blues Traveler, Wayne Toups and LA ROXX presented Corona Premiere and Five Farms Irish Creme. Gates opening at 5:30 and the bands starting at 6.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of the event. Children 10 and under get in free. Advance tickets are available online at Eventbrite.

Please, no outside food or drinks.

Patty in the Parc, Saturday, March 16, 20189 at Parc International. We hope to see you there!