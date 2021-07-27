Simone Biles Withdraws from Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Team Final in Tokyo, Cites Mental Health

According to a report from NBC, Simone Biles has pulled out of the Olympic team final on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Biles spoke after withdrawing from the women's gymnastics team final confirming that it wasn't a physical injury that led to her pulling out.

Original story:

It was confirmed by USA Gymnastics spokeswoman Carol Fabrizio that Biles wouldn't be competing in the remaining Olympic events.

The decorated gymnast left the floor shortly after struggling to land an otherwise routine vault.

Jamie Squire, Getty Images

On at least one other vault it was reported that Biles may have also opted to land a simpler vault due to an apparent injury.

Although it is being reported that Biles' exit is due to injury, other reports suggest that her withdrawal may be due to a mental issue.

Biles posted a message on her Instagram last night which seems to have foreshadowed the events that unfolded this morning.

Biles was visibly upset while talking with coaches and team doctors.

Photo by Ezra Shaw, Getty Images

Photo by Laurence Griffiths, Getty Images

Reports say she changed into her warmup gear and has continued to cheer on her teammates.

With Biles' withdrawal from the competition, Russia beat out the USA for the Olympic women's gymnastics team title.

We will update this post as this is a developing story.