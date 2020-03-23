Christine Brennan of USA Today is reporting the 2020 Olympics are going to be postponed, probably until 2021.

Details should be forthcoming within the next four weeks.

Brennan quotes long time IOC Committee member Dick Pound of Canada. Pound says he believes the IOC will announce its next steps soon.

Canada announced last week they would not send athletes to Tokyo this summer.

In an announcement Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach said he was going to take the next four weeks to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin July 24. Bach has ruled out canceling the Games.