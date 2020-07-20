Space Mountain is the oldest operating roller coaster in the state of Florida. Space Mountain is located in Tomorrowland at the Walt Disney Magic Kingdom theme park near Orlando, Florida. The roller coaster was built in 1975 and is still one of the most popular rides at Disney.

Space Mountain is a steel track roller coaster built inside a structure that is completely dark during the ride. Except for Shanghai Disneyland Resort, all other Disney properties around the world have a version of this legendary ride.

All the cars were replaced in 1989 and again in 2009. Over the years a multitude of upgrades has also been installed.

Most people never have a chance to ride Space Mountain with the lights on. It's actually very weird and somewhat claustrophobic.