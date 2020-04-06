Disney Introduces New Free Website to Help Families During Quarantine

If Disney+ wasn't enough to keep everyone in your house entertained while being stuck at home, Disney has launched a new free website to help pass the time.

DisneyMagicMoments.com is now up and running and is the home to some of the company's best content, stories and resources available for kids, families and fans to enjoy.

On the site, you can expect content from Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, as well as Walt Disney Animation Studios, National Geographic, Disney Parks and more.

One of the highlights is the new digital series "At Home With Olaf." There will be a total of 20 unique vignettes starring the Frozen favorite.

You can also find backgrounds from Pixar to brighten up your next video call, take a magical virtual ride-through of "It's a Small World", and enjoy a virtual viewing of Disneyland's all-new "Magic Happens" parade.