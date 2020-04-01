You Could Get Paid to Watch Your Favorite Disney Film

It's happening again, an offer for you to get paid for doing something you're already doing.

The company Reviews.org is searching for 10 people willing to sit through their favorite Disney film one more time and they're paying $200 plus a year-long subscription to Disney+.

It's called their Disney+ Dream Job application. They did something similar back in October asking people to binge-watch Disney movies for 30 days.

Now they've re-launched the campaign in hopes of relieving some financial strain for 10 families who may be facing hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak.

You will have a few assignments if you're selected for this Dream Job:

Relax. Take your mind off what's going on outside for a few hours. Fill out the winner's survey. Watch a Disney movie. Spend your $200 on whatever you want.

The only qualifications to apply are that you must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident.

If you're interested, apply by sending an email with the subject line "Dream Job," your name and favorite Disney film to giveaways@reviews.org.