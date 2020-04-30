Report: NBA Considering Finishing Season at Disney World

Fifty-one days ago, the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Goubert tested positive for COVID-19, leading many to wonder if teams would be able to finish the 2019-2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For weeks, reports have surfaced about the NBA searching for ways to finish some form of a season, potentially playing all games at one location.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, is being discussed as an option.

Can the NBA pull it off? Who knows? But the league will explore any and all options of being able to play televised games (without fans in attendance) in order to accrue another season and fulfill their TV contracts in order to earn all television revenue.

If expert deems is reasonably safe, the NBA will do whatever it can to play enough games to fulfill the terms of its TV deal.