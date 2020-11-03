Saints Waive Tommylee Lewis

Tommylee Lewis will forever be attached to "the play". And now, as he's looking for a chance for redemption, he's trying once again to find a new NFL home.

Lewis, a former New Orleans Saints receiver/kick returner, who is maybe best known for being part of the no-call pass interference play in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams following the 2018 season, was waived by the team on Monday, after his second stint with the franchise.

The Saints elevated Lewis from their practice squad to their 53-man roster on Saturday.

In Saturday's 26-23 overtime win over the Chicago Bears, Lewis caught one pass for five yards.

Lewis was signed to the New Orleans practice squad last month, after being waived by the Carolina Panthers in September.

The 27-year old Lewis played his college football at Northern Illinois, before signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

In three seasons with the Saints, during his first stint with the franchise, Lewis appeared in 34 games.

The 5-foot-8, 168-pound Lewis has caught 21 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL career, all with the Saints, as a receiver, while averaging 9.3 yards on 36 punt returns and 22.0 yards on 24 kickoff returns as a return man.

Lewis signed a reserve/futures contract with the Saints back in January, before being waived in early August.

The Panthers signed Lewis on August 16, before he was waived in September.

The Saints are very familiar with Lewis, so it's possible they may bring him back at some point, either on their practice squad or on their 53-man roster, but for now, he's looking for another NFL organization to call home.