Saints Waive Clapp, Sign Lewis to Practice Squad

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Saints made two roster moves on Thursday, waiving a familiar face while bringing back another.

Offensive lineman Will Clapp was waived from the active roster, while wide receiver/returnman Tommylee Lewis was signed to the practice squad.

Clapp began the season on the practice squad, and will likely be signed back to it in the near future.

Both roster moves give clues into other aspects of the Saints roster.

Veteran guard Andrus Peat, who is dealing with an ankle injury, was back at practice today.

Wide receiver/returnman Deonte Harris was out of practice due to an injury.

New Orleans hosts the Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) this Monday night.