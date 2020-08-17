Former Saints Receiver Tommylee Lewis Signs With Panthers

Tommylee Lewis will forever be attached to "the play". And now he's just looking for a chance for redemption.

Lewis, a former New Orleans Saints receiver, who is maybe best known for being part of the no-call pass interference play in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams following the 2018 season, signed with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The 27-year old Lewis played his college football at Northern Illinois, before signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

In three seasons with the Saints, Lewis appeared in 34 games.

The 5-foot-8, 168-pound Lewis caught 20 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL career, all with the Saints, as a receiver, while averaging 9.3 yards on 36 punt returns and 22.0 yards on 24 kickoff returns as a return man.

Lewis signed a reserve/futures contract with the Saints back in January, before being waived earlier this month.