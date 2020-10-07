Former Saints Receiver Tommylee Lewis Visits Team

Tommylee Lewis will forever be attached to "the play". And now, as he's looking for a chance for redemption, he's trying to return to the NFL, with the team he broke in with.

Lewis, a former New Orleans Saints receiver/kick returner, who is maybe best known for being part of the no-call pass interference play in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams following the 2018 season, visited the Saints on Tuesday.

In addition, the Saints also worked out four offensive linemen.

Lewis was waived by the Carolina Panthers last month, before being put on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Officially, Lewis was waived with an injury designation, and then after clearing waivers he reverted back to IR.

Lewis missed several practices with a lingering hamstring injury in camp.

The 27-year old Lewis played his college football at Northern Illinois, before signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

In three seasons with the Saints, Lewis appeared in 34 games.

The 5-foot-8, 168-pound Lewis caught 20 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL career, all with the Saints, as a receiver, while averaging 9.3 yards on 36 punt returns and 22.0 yards on 24 kickoff returns as a return man.

Lewis signed a reserve/futures contract with the Saints back in January, before being waived in early August.

The Panthers signed Lewis on August 16, before he was waived in September.

It would certainly be a great story if Lewis would make a return to the Saints this season.

It would be an even better story if Lewis caught the game-winning touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams in this year's NFC Championship Game.

One can only dream!