Saints Release Guard Nick Easton, Waive Two Others

In need of freeing up cap space, the New Orleans Saints released guard Nick Easton today.

Easton signed a four-year, $24 million deal with New Orleans prior to the 2019 season, appearing in 22 games the last two seasons, starting in 15.

According to Saints insider Nick Underhill of Neworleans.Football, the move will free up $5.87 million in cap space.

In addition to Easton's release, two more players were waived today.

Easton's cap figure was set to rise to over $6.8 million in 2021, making the decision to part ways a rational one.

New Orleans used their 2020 first-round pick on Cesar Ruiz, who started at guard in the 7 games Easton didn't this season, whether it was due to injury or performance.

Heisman Winners Who Played For Saints

The Worst Tattoos in Sports