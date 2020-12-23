Saints vs Vikings Wednesday Injury Report
As Christmas day approaches, the two NFL teams competing on December 25th will likely be doing so without a number of key players.
The New Orleans Saints (10-4) and Minnesota Vikings (6-8) released their Wednesday injury/practice report this afternoon, the second injury report of the week.
It's worth noting how slim the Saints currently are at wide receiver. All-Pro Michael Thomas is currently on Injured Reserve (IR), as is backup wide receiver Marquez Callaway, though Callaway was designated to return to practice from IR yesterday, and coach Sean Payton says Callaway might return to the field this Friday for the week 16 matchup.
Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith did not practice again today for the Saints due to injury, nor did guard Nick Easton and starting safety Marcus Williams.
Here's a rundown of today's injury/practice report for both teams.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Neck
|LP
|LP
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|LB
|Eric Kendricks
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Kyle Rudolph
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Troy Dye
|Concussion/Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Jayln Holmes
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Armon Watts
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LB
|Todd Davis
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Hercules Mata'afa
|Lower Back
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Jaleel Johnson
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Cameron Dantzler
|Foot
|LP
|LP