Saints vs Vikings Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As Christmas day approaches, the two NFL teams competing on December 25th will likely be doing so without a number of key players.

The New Orleans Saints (10-4) and Minnesota Vikings (6-8) released their Wednesday injury/practice report this afternoon, the second injury report of the week.

It's worth noting how slim the Saints currently are at wide receiver. All-Pro Michael Thomas is currently on Injured Reserve (IR), as is backup wide receiver Marquez Callaway, though Callaway was designated to return to practice from IR yesterday, and coach Sean Payton says Callaway might return to the field this Friday for the week 16 matchup.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith did not practice again today for the Saints due to injury, nor did guard Nick Easton and starting safety Marcus Williams.

Here's a rundown of today's injury/practice report for both teams.

LP - limited participant         FP - full participant        DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryTuesdayWednesday
WRTre'Quan SmithAnkleDNPDNP
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNPLP
GNick EastonConcussionDNPDNP
SMarcus WilliamsAnkleDNPDNP
DECarl GrandersonNeckLPLP
DTMalcom BrownCalfLPLP
DETrey HendricksonNeckLPLP

 

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

PositionNameInjuryTuesdayWednesday
LBEric KendricksCalfDNPDNP
TEKyle RudolphFootDNPDNP
LBTroy DyeConcussion/HamstringDNPDNP
DEJayln HolmesGroinDNPDNP
DTArmon WattsAnkleDNPLP
LBTodd DavisRibsDNPDNP
RBAlexander MattisonConcussionDNPDNP
DEHercules Mata'afaLower BackLPLP
DTJaleel JohnsonKneeLPLP
DEIfeadi OdenigboAnkleLPLP
CBCameron DantzlerFootLPLP
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: andrus peat, marcus williams, marquez callaway, minnesota vikings, New Orleans Saints, nick easton, tre'quan smith
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top