Saints vs Vikings Wednesday Injury Report

As Christmas day approaches, the two NFL teams competing on December 25th will likely be doing so without a number of key players.

The New Orleans Saints (10-4) and Minnesota Vikings (6-8) released their Wednesday injury/practice report this afternoon, the second injury report of the week.

It's worth noting how slim the Saints currently are at wide receiver. All-Pro Michael Thomas is currently on Injured Reserve (IR), as is backup wide receiver Marquez Callaway, though Callaway was designated to return to practice from IR yesterday, and coach Sean Payton says Callaway might return to the field this Friday for the week 16 matchup.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith did not practice again today for the Saints due to injury, nor did guard Nick Easton and starting safety Marcus Williams.

Here's a rundown of today's injury/practice report for both teams.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Tuesday Wednesday WR Tre'Quan Smith Ankle DNP DNP G Andrus Peat Ankle DNP LP G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP S Marcus Williams Ankle DNP DNP DE Carl Granderson Neck LP LP DT Malcom Brown Calf LP LP DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP LP

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Position Name Injury Tuesday Wednesday LB Eric Kendricks Calf DNP DNP TE Kyle Rudolph Foot DNP DNP LB Troy Dye Concussion/Hamstring DNP DNP DE Jayln Holmes Groin DNP DNP DT Armon Watts Ankle DNP LP LB Todd Davis Ribs DNP DNP RB Alexander Mattison Concussion DNP DNP DE Hercules Mata'afa Lower Back LP LP DT Jaleel Johnson Knee LP LP DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Ankle LP LP CB Cameron Dantzler Foot LP LP