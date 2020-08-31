Saints RB Dwayne Washington Goes On Reserve/COVID-19 List

A member of the New Orleans Saints will be missing some practice time for an indefinite period of time, after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

Running back Dwayne Washington was placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list on Sunday, becoming the fourth member of the Saints to be put on the list.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is designated specifically for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Teams cannot disclose is players tested positive or not, as only players can do so.

Receiver Deonte Harris, linebacker Kaden Elliss, and long snapper Zach were previously on the list but quickly came off, due to presumed false positives.

Washington joins Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means Carolina Panthers cornerback Derrek Thomas as other NFL players who are on the reserve/COVID-19.

The 26-year old Washington saw action in all 16 games for the Saints last season, primarily on special teams, but did carry the football 8 times for 60 yards, while catching one pass for six yards.

Washington, who played his collegiate football at Washington, appeared in 13 contests for the Saints in 2018, compiling 27 carries for 154 yards.