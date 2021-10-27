Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Following the longest road trip of the season, the New Orleans Saints did not practice on Wednesday.

After defeating the Seahawks in Seattle on Monday night, the team returned to NOLA yesterday.

While the team has begun preparations for Sunday's NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team did not conduct a usual Wednesday practice today due to the altered schedule of playing on Monday night in the state of Washington.

However, the NFL requires teams to release injury/practice reports on the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of a Sunday game week.

Today's report is an estimate of player practice statuses among those who are injured, while the Buccaneers practice report is an actual representation of what unfolded today.

For the Saints, a trio of Pro Bowlers in cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand), guard Andrus Peat (pectoral), and wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris (hamstring) appear on the injury report, along with backup QB/multi-position Tayson Hill (concussion), backup running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington (neck) and rookie defensive end Payton Turner (calf).

Of the six, only Lattimore was listed as a FP (full participant), while the other five were designated DNP (did not participate).

Tampa Bay's report lists 11 players total, with 4 starters who were DNP.

LP - limited participant       FP - full participant        DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
GAndrus PeatPectoralDNP
RBDwayne WashingtonNeckDNP
QBTaysom HillConcussionDNP
WRDeonte HarrisHamstringDNP
DEPayton TurnerCalfDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreHandFP

 

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DTNdamukong SuhKneeDNP
LBJason Pierre-PaulShoulder/HandDNP
CBDee DelaneyAnkleDNP
WRAntonio BrownAnkleDNP
LBLavonte DavidAnkleLP
TERob GronkowskiRibsLP
CBRichard ShermanHamstringLP
TEO.J. HowardAnkleLP
CBJamel DeanShoulder/ThumbFP
RBGiovani BernardChestFP
LBAnthony NelsonElbowFP

New Orleans (4-2) hosts Tampa Bay (6-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.

Listen to the action, along with the pregame show beginning at 1:00 pm, on ESPN1420.

New Orleans (4-2) hosts Tampa Bay (6-1) this Sunday afternoon at 3:25.

Listen to the action, beginning with the pregame at 1:00 pm on ESPN 1420.

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2021

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2021

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021

The 20 College Programs With The Most Players on NFL Rosters in 2021

Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: andrus peat, deonte harris, dwayne washington, Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints, payton turner, tampa bay buccaneers, taysom hill
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top