Saints vs 49ers Final Injury Report

Heading into their 9th game of the season, the New Orleans Saints are as healthy as they've been all year, while the San Francisco 49ers continue to deal with injuries.

The final injury report of the week was released by both teams this afternoon.

No one on the active roster is officially listed as OUT for the Saints this Sunday, giving them the most depth they've had for a game this season.

Quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder) was a limited participant (LP) in today's practice, just as he was on Wednesday and Thursday.

Given his age, Brees is likely to continue this weekly status of LP on Wednesday and Thursday, then either LP or FP (full participant) in Friday's final practice before the game on Sunday.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) was upgraded to FP (full participant), his first FP practice status since week one. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (back) was also upgraded to FP, after being an LP earlier this week

Center Erik McCoy (elbow) was limited all week, but appears to be set to start against the Niners.

Backup running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington (back) is the only member of the Saints with a game status distinction of questionable on Sunday. He was limited yesterday, before being a DNP (did not participate) today.

San Francisco has four players officially listed as OUT for the game, and two others questionable.

Players on injured reserve (IR) do not appear on the injury/practice report, so it's worth noting a few notable 49ers on IR are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., center Ben Garland, and defensive end Nick Bosa.

New Orleans (6-2) hosts San Francisco (4-5) this Sunday at 3:25 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Here's a full rundown of the final injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Erik McCoy Elbow LP LP LP QB Drew Brees Right shoulder LP LP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Back LP LP FP WR Michael Thomas Ankle/hamstring LP LP FP RB Dwayne Washington Back LP DNP Questionable

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Table inside Article Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RB Tevin Coleman Knee DNP DNP DNP Out WR Deebo Samuel Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR Trent Taylor Back DNP FP FP Questionable CB K'Waun Williams Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR River Cracraft Quadricep LP DNP LP Questionable