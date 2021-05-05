Ric Flair Shares Shocking Photo of Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael

This is heartbreaking to see.

Pro Wrestling legend Ric Flair recently shared a photo of himself with former WCW star Steve "Mongo" McMichael and the former NFL/Pro Wrestling star is unrecognizable in the photo.

Like so many who do battle the crippling disease, much of his muscle mass has disappeared and he struggles daily to get around.

Still, the former Chicago Bear seems to be in good spirits and he is surrounded by a good supporting cast.

We wish him well and hope that he continues to fight this disease.