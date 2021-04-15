Kid Walks Into Hulk Hogan’s Beach Store and Owns Him [VIDEO]

This is great!

Watch as a young boy walks into Hulk Hogan's beach store in Tampa, FL and owns the wrestling icon.

It starts with Hogan giving the kid some lip service, but then the young fan begins to drop all of Hogan's catchphrases.

The young fan even mimics Hogan when he references Hogan's match against Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3.

If you grew up watching Hulk Hogan and pro wrestling, you'll love every minute of this video.

By the way, this kid is good and he's got the personality to be in the entertainment industry, so WWE, get with this guy!