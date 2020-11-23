Here’s What People Wasted Their $1,000 Undertaker Cameo On

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

First, I want to say that The Undertaker is the greatest pro wrestler of at least two generations, if not all-time. So I don't want to make it sound like I'm trashing on him here. I've paid good money to see The Undertaker wrestler in-person multiple times.

But this is a little different. This isn't about his in-ring work, this isn't even something he did himself. This is about what other people paid to have him do. I'm not upset with The Undertaker at all, and I wanted to make that very clear.

This post is about the Cameo promotion that The Undertaker and WWE put together for his 30th Anniversary/Retirement event. If you're not familiar with Cameo, they're a company that gives fans a chance to get video messages from celebrities and athletes. You can request a video from some of the most recognizable people on Earth, to smaller (more local) celebrities. Some are asking as little as $3 in the "Creators" category, to $2,500 for a Cameo for Caitlyn Jenner.

So if you were one of the lucky ones to land one of just 30 Undertaker Cameos, and you put up $1,000 for it, you're going to ask for The Undertaker to say something pretty profound in your video right?

Wrong.

Here are some of the videos that people asked The Undertaker to record, and paid him $1,000 to do...