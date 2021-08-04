Tamyra Mensah-Stock is an Olympic Gold Medalist and she was so proud to represent our country in Tokyo.

She is the first African-American woman to win gold in wrestling and her emotions said it all.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who is from Chicago, was honored to represent her family and her country in Tokyo and now she's coming home with one of the richest prizes in all of sports.

Getty Images

The 28-year-old has never competed in the Olympics until now and she said that her nerves nearly overtook her, but she was able to dig deep and bring home the gold medal.

Her family, who was not in Tokyo, can be seen cheering her own while back in the United States and she honored her dad in the interview below.

Getty Images

To see this young lady's dream come true right before us was special. Tamyra Mensah-Stock has been wrestling since the age of ten, and 18 years later she is the winner of the gold medal in her sport.

This is why I love sports, for moments like what you're about to watch. Congrats and thank you Tamyra Mensah-Stock for representing the U.S.A. so well in Tokyo.

And here's where she honors the country she represented in the Olympics. I hope you enjoy this as much as she did.