Northside High Coach Arrested, Charged With Prohibited Sexual Conduct With A Student

According to reports from our media partners at KATC-TV3, a Northside High School coach was arrested and bonded out of jail. The coach was charged with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

See the report from @KATCTV3 via Twitter below.

According to the report, 42-year-old Ernest Lazard is a member of the faculty and staff at Northside. His social media pages lists his role as the strength and conditioning coach, head baseball coach, and head girls track coach at Northside.

The report adds that Lazard was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Monday. He was reportedly released on $10,000 bond.

The only information released by the Lafayette Police Department was a statement that the victim was a juvenile.

The Lafayette Parish School System is not disclosing any information on the matter, per their statement.