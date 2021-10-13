Saints Punter Gillikin Snubbed, Cornerback Lattimore Honored

Despite his incredible performance in Sunday's win, New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin did not get the recognition from the league he deserved.

Gillikin was hailed as a game hero in Sunday's 33-22 win over the Washington Football Team by coach Sean Payton, as well as teammates.

Even his former teammate punter Thomas Morstead chimed in.

The NFL announced their players of the week this morning, and Gillikin was not named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

On a positive note for New Orleans, cornerback Marshon Lattimore earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor.

Lattimore had six pass breakups in the win, continuing his outstanding play this season.

New Orleans (3-2) is on bye this week, before returning to the field on Monday, October 25th at Seattle.

Former Saints Players/Coaches in the Hall of Fame

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All-Time

The 20 College Programs With The Most Players on NFL Rosters in 2021