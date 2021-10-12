Drew Brees Opens Up Age-Old Peanut Butter and Jelly Debate, Where Do You Stand?

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has settled into his new analyst role with NBC nicely.

In addition to doing color commentary for Notre Dame games, he is most visible as one of the lead analysts (along with former coach Tony Dungy) for Sunday Night Football.

Due to a lighting delay in Kansas City, halftime of the Chiefs versus Buffalo Bills was stretched out to over an hour, leading to more discussions between studio host Mike Tirico, Dungey, and Brees.

Sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya gave an update outside locker rooms, commenting on players complaining about how much peanut butter was on a few of the sandwiches, opening the door for Brees to pose a few age-old questions regarding the popular sandwich.

As a father of three children ages 6 and younger, I have made more PB and Js in the last 6+ years than Drew Brees has thrown check-down routes to Alvin Kamara.

Does that make me an expert? Um. Sure.

In my opinion, there's only one way to eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Wheat bread. Crunchy peanut butter. Strawberry jelly. Cut down the middle for two rectangles.

My kids prefer it on white bread with the crusts cut off.

I've gotten into the habit of cutting the crust off so often for them, I accidentally did it to my own PB & J the last time I ate one.

Some prefer grape jelly. Others apple, or raspberry.

Many like creamy peanut butter, while some go with extra crunchy.

How do you eat your peanut butter and jelly sandwich?

As for why football players were eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at halftime?

Makes sense.

