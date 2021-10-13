Saints Sign Yet Another Kicker After Cody Parkey Placed on Injured List

The kicker carousel for the New Orleans Saints keeps spinning and where it stops, no one really knows. But we do know the team is now on its third kicker this season.

Cody Parkey apparently injured his groin last week and has been placed on the injured reserve. The team has signed Brian Johnson off the Chicago Bears practice squad to replace Parkey.

Johnson was an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech this season. In his last two collegiate seasons, he made 39 of 49 attempts (79.6%) and made both of his attempts for the Bears this preseason - including one from 54 yards out.

Of course, Wil Lutz remains out due to offseason surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He still is on the active roster.

In the preseason, it appeared that former Dallas Cowboy Brett Maher would win the job. However, he was cut before the season began and the Saints started the season with Aldrick Rosas as its placekicker.

Rosas struggled though, making only one of four field-goal attempts (albeit two were from 50+ yards). He did make all 13 of his extra point attempts.

Parkey only made it one game and struggled with extra points last week against Washington, missing two of his five attempts. Although, the groin injury likely played a role in the misses.

Luckily, the Saints have a bye this week before traveling up to Seattle to face the Seahawks on Monday Night Football on October 25. Hopefully, Wil Lutz is good to go shortly after that game.