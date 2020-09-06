NFL Shuts Down Saints Sign and Trade for Jadeveon Clowney

Are you allowed to buy another teams draft pick in the National Football League?

Apparently not, as the New Orleans Saints tried to accomplish this without any success as the NFL stepped in and said that is not allowed, kids.

The Saints were attempting to further solidify their already stacked defensive line by adding Jadeveon Clowney. Their current line features Cameron Jordan, Sheldon Rankins, Marcus Davenport, Malcolm Brown, David Oneymata, Shy Tuttle, and Trey Hendrickson.

Unfortunately, the Tennessee Titans were able to snag the veteran pass-rusher to add to their already vaunted defense under head coach Mike Vrabel.

Give credit to New Orleans for doing everything they could do in order to try and add talent to their already very talented roster.

As it sits right now the Saints don't have much wiggle room when it comes to cap space as according to spotrac they have only about $3 million left in cap space. Clearly not enough to afford Clowney but Mickey Loomis and company were trying to go in their bag and get creative.

The team that New Orleans was trying to accomplish the sign-and-trade with wasn't named but that would have been the only way possible to fit Clowney in under the salary cap, the news was first reported by NFL Network (ESPN).

