Jadeveon Clowney Agrees to Sign With Titans

The New Orleans Saints won't be adding one prominent NFL pass rusher to their roster before the start of the 2020 NFL season, as many fans hoped they would.

ESPN's Dianna Russini shared on social media on Saturday that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had decided to sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Russini reported on Thursday that the Saints and the Titans were making strong pushes to sign Clowney.

The NFL's Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that Clowney had spoken multiple times with Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Clowney's deal with Tennessee is reportedly for one year, at $15 million, about $2 million more than the Saints offered.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clowney has compiled 32 career sacks over his first six seasons in the NFL.

The top selection in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina by Houston, Clowney spent five seasons with the Texans before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Currently a free agent, the 27-year old Clowney put together his best season in 2017, when he racked up 41 tackles, including 9.5 sacks, both career highs, for the Texans.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Clowney currently has four career defensive touchdowns to his credit.