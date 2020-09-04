Saints Sending Coach to Recruit Clowney

If it's not clear that the New Orleans Saints are trying to be all-in on this 2020 season then here's the example that you're looking for. While trying to work out a long-term extension with running back Alvin Kamara which has been a hot button topic this week they're also looking to upgrade their defensive line even more.

Stevie P wrote about how the Saints were in hot pursuit of DE Jadeveon Clowney and that they weren't the only team to be in on him to acquire his services prior to the 2020 season.

However, on Friday ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini reported that New Orleans is making a power play for the talented pass-rusher:

So, we don't know which coach was sent from the Saints, could it have been defensive coordinator Dennis Allen or another defensive coach?

This is a bold move by New Orleans but if it were to pay off this would be a big-time signing and add to the star-studded defensive line that they already have.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook