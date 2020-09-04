Report: Saints Making Push to Sign Jadeveon Clowney

Could the New Orleans Saints add a prominent NFL pass rusher to their roster before the start of the 2020 NFL season?

ESPN's Dianna Russini shared on social media on Thursday that the Saints and the Tennessee Titans are making strong pushes to sign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and that it's possible he could sign with either team by Monday.

The NFL's Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that Clowney has spoken multiple times with Saints head coach Sean Payton.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clowney has compiled 32 career sacks over his first six seasons in the NFL.

The top selection in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina by Houston, Clowney spent five seasons with the Texans before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Currently a free agent, the 27-year old Clowney put together his best season in 2017, when he racked up 41 tackles, including 9.5 sacks, both career highs, for the Texans.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Clowney currently has four career defensive touchdowns to his credit.