Monster Alligator Breaks Into Woman’s House [Video]

Yep, I said "Breaks In" because that's exactly what this 11-foot alligator did.

Wesh.com reports the Clearwater Police Department received a call around 3:30am from a woman delivering newspapers saying a "large alligator acting in an aggressive manner in the middle of road."

The caller then told police she saw the alligator scurry off towards a house and then heard a loud crash.

That loud crash was the alligator breaking in to a woman's house by smashing the window to get in.

From wesh.com -

"Police arrived and called an alligator trapper who was able to wrangle the 11-foot alligator out of the house through the same window it broke when entering."